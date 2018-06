BUFFALO, NY- Sabres development camp wrapped up Saturday with the annual 3 on 3 French Connection tournament.

Team Martin topped team Perrault in a shootout 3-2 to win the tournament. Last year's first round draft choice Casey Mittelstadt scored the game winner in the shootout.

Nearly 2-thousand fans showed up to get a look at defenseman Rasmus Dahlin taken first overall in the reccent NHL draft. He played on Team Perrault which went 3-2 in the tournament.

