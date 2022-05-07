Call to Courage Award presented to Nick Foles in Buffalo

The 19th annual Call to Courage Awards returned to Buffalo this weekend and it brought in a super bowl winning QB.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Indianapolis Colts Head Coach and former Buffalo Bills great Frank Reich was back in Western New York this weekend for the 19th Call to Courage Awards.

The award is given to an NFL player who has exemplified outstanding character, commitment, and leadership both on and off the field and in the community.

This year, Reich presented the award to Super Bowl winning quarterback Nick Foles. Who despite winning the big game in 2018, has seen his share of adversity, with injuries and being traded and released from the Jaguars and Bears. Foles has been able to make a significant impact in a realm that over-glorifies statistics and wins.

Reich told 2 On Your Side's Brian Chojnacki, "For me to see, you know, Nick doing what he has done in parallel fashion is so rare but then how he carried himself the whole time not only the Super Bowl MVP but through the tough times as well."

When asked about the award Foles told Brian that he realized it wasn't about forcing his character or beliefs on anyone but instead letting that naturally shine off who he is through his foundation.

"It's just a platform to share our testimony and obviously our most important thing is our faith in Christ it drives everything that we do. For so long I thought I needed to be in a Christian ministry and then God tugged on my heart and said look I have you in a locker room and you can model it how you play, events like this further reaffirms why I play the game," Foles said.