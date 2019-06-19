BUFFALO, N.Y. — While it may be hard to believe it has been 20 years to the day since the Sabres lost game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final to the Dallas Stars.

The game ended in the wee hours of the morning when Brett Hull, in the third overtime, scored to give the Stars the 2-1 win and the Stanley Cup as Dallas won the series four games to two.

Former Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff, who is currently an assistant coach with the New York Rangers stopped by WGRZ-TV and spoke with Sports Director Adam Benigni about the play and how and when he coined the phrase "no goal."