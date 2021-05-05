x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

Former Sabres Drury takes over as Rangers President/GM

Chris Drury has had interest from other NHL teams in recent years, and now takes control of the Rangers.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2015, file photo, U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2015 inductee Chris Drury poses for a photograph prior to the induction ceremony in Boston. The New York Rangers abruptly fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 with three games left in the season. Chris Drury was named president and GM. He previously served as associate GM under Davidson and Gorton. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The New York Rangers say president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton are out. The move comes less than 24 hours after the team criticized the NHL for not suspending Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson and saying George Parros was unfit to remain as head of player safety. It was not immediately clear if the front-office shakeup had any connection to the statement.  Chris Drury is now the president and GM of the storied NHL team.