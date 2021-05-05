The New York Rangers say president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton are out. The move comes less than 24 hours after the team criticized the NHL for not suspending Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson and saying George Parros was unfit to remain as head of player safety. It was not immediately clear if the front-office shakeup had any connection to the statement. Chris Drury is now the president and GM of the storied NHL team.
Former Sabres Drury takes over as Rangers President/GM
Chris Drury has had interest from other NHL teams in recent years, and now takes control of the Rangers.