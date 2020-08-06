x
Former NFL receiver Reche Caldwell shot dead in Florida

Caldwell’s mother said police told her they believe her son was ambushed outside his home in a possible robbery attempt.
Credit: AP
**FILE** New England Patriots wide receiver Reche Caldwell, left, can't haul in a pass in the end zone against the defense of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kelvin Hayden in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship football game in this Jan. 21, 2007 file photo in Indianapolis. The motivation to avoid a repeat of one of the most painful days in the Patriots decade of dominance was powerful. Now, one win shy of the first 19-0 season in NFL history, and possible acclaim as the best team ever, New England is determined and driven. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, file)

TAMPA, Fla. — Former NFL receiver Reche Caldwell was fatally shot Saturday night in his hometown of Tampa, Florida.

Caldwell’s mother, Deborah, did not return phone messages left by The Associated Press on Sunday, but confirmed her son’s death to the Tampa Bay Times. 

She said police told her they believe her son was ambushed outside his home in a possible robbery attempt. The 41-year-old Caldwell was not named in a police report on the incident per Florida law, but the report said, early in the investigation, the shooting “does not appear to be a random act.”

Caldwell starred at Florida and spent six seasons in NFL.

