BUFFALO, N.Y. — Expect to see more of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers here in Buffalo. Thursday night at Buffalo Chophouse representatives from the Cavaliers held a wine and dine for Buffalo area fans, many who make the drive to Cleveland to watch the Cavs play.

The Cavs are a regional franchise as they are the only NBA team in Ohio. Large contingents of fans come from Pittsburgh, another city without an NBA team, Columbus and Buffalo. Buffalo has been without an NBA team since the Braves left in 1978.

With the hiring of Western New York native John Beilein,as their head coach, the Cavs can expect even greater support from the Buffalo area.

Elmore Smith, who began his pro career with the Buffalo Braves was here in Buffalo Thursday night helping to promote the Cavs. Smith has great memories from his time in Buffalo and with the Braves. "I think the thing that I appreciated and remember best about Buffalo was how kind, you know, the people were here to a stranger. Before I came here I gotta admit I had never heard of Buffalo before. But once I got here it grew on me. And I just enjoyed being here during the time that I was here." Smith married a Buffalo woman so he has family here and visits often. The couple will soon celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary.

Smith who played for the Braves for two seasons remembers one game in particular. "I scored 40 points on Dave Cowens one night. We still lost but that felt good."

Smith played for the Lakers for two years, spent a season in Milwaukee and played the final three seasons of his career with the Cavaliers.

Smith started a barbecue sauce business in 2006. Among the Cavaliers gear on display Thursday night were bottles of Smith's barbecue sauce.