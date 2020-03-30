ST. LOUIS — Four-time All-Star outfielder Jim Edmonds is being treated with pneumonia as he also awaits test results for the coronavirus.

The 49-year-old Edmonds sent a video update Saturday night on his Instagram Story saying he was back home after testing positive for pneumonia for the first time in his life. He announced on his Instagram page that he went to the hospital to be tested for the coronavirus after displaying some symptoms.

Edmonds ended his 17-year major league career in 2010 after earning eight Gold Gloves. He was a lifetime .284 hitter with 393 home runs, 1,199 RBIs and a .903 OPS.

In other news related to the coronavirus pandemic:

--Two Chicago Cubs employees who attended an annual training session at Wrigley Field on March 8 have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. A team spokesman says one employee was hospitalized and the other was recovering at home. The spokesman also said there was “nothing definitive” indicating the session “contributed to exposure” since the test results weren't received until March 23 and 24.

--Visa has told its global roster of Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls their sponsorships will be extended into 2021 after the Tokyo Games were postponed. The credit card giant's Team Visa scheme features 96 athletes across 27 sports. They include soccer star Megan Rapinoe, Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles and 800-meter Olympic champion David Rudisha. Visa had already filmed some promotional campaigns with athletes for the Tokyo Games that will require some reworking.

--The National Athletic Trainers Association has partnered with the Go4Ellis platform on an app aimed at helping trainers assist understaffed hospitals. The app was intended to give health care providers a database to look for help nationwide. More than 950 athletic trainers have signed up over the last week.

--Monday’s final deadline to nominate horses for the Triple Crown series is being extended indefinitely because of the coronavirus. The Kentucky Derby has been pushed back from May 2 to Sept. 5, and Maryland and New York racing officials are continuing discussions to decide when the Preakness and Belmont stakes will be run. When the Triple Crown dates are settled, a deadline for late nominations will be announced.

--Italy’s sports minister is planning to extend the ban on games and competitions in the country through April. The current nationwide lockdown is due to expire on Friday, but Italian health experts have said the need to try to contain COVID-19 will likely last weeks beyond that.

--The International Boxing Hall of Fame has canceled its Hall of Fame weekend in June because of the coronavirus pandemic. Executive director Ed Brophy said Sunday that this year’s class will be honored at the induction ceremony in June 2021.

