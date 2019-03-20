BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres are back on home ice Wednesday night hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With 10 games left in the season, the Sabres are 13 points out of a playoff spot while the Leafs are solidly in playoff position.

And with a good nearby team like Toronto in town, many Sabres season ticket holders are taking advantage of tonight's rare demand to sell their tickets to Leafs fans.

"They had an exciting run in the beginning, and the team seemed like it was turning around. And then it seemed like they've fallen flat. And once they're out of the playoffs, the fans lose hope a little bit. And that's what we're seeing. We're seeing a lot of the season ticket holders, the Buffalo Sabres season ticket holders, selling their tickets now," said Nick Giammusso of VIP Tix.

Puck drop for the Sabres-Leafs game is 7 p.m.