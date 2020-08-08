Sources: 2020 UB Football season cancelled

Sources tell 2 On Your Side's Adam Benigni that UB's 2020 football season has been cancelled.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following reports that the Mid-American Conference has been cancelled this year, sources tell 2 On Your Side's Adam Benigni that UB's 2020 football season has been cancelled.

The news regarding the MAC's cancellation was first reported by Brett McMurphy with Stadium.com. The MAC is the first league competing at college football's highest level to cancel its fall season due to COVID-19, according to the Associated Press.

There are reports that the conference will move games to the spring of 2021.

According to the Associated Press, MAC schools rely heavily on revenue from playing road games against power conference teams.

MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher is expected to meet with reporters Saturday at 11:30 a.m. and UB will be holding an announcement at 1 p.m. Football head coach Lance Leipold and Athletic Director Mark Alnutt are expected to speak. WGRZ will stream that announcement live on WGRZ.com.