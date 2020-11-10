Report: Titans coach tests positive for COVID-19, team closes facility

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports that a coach with the Titans has tested positive for COVID-19. The facility has temporarily been closed.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The Tennessee Titans have closed their facility once again after a coach tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports the Titans released a statement Sunday saying the team is in communication with the NFL regarding its next steps.

You can read the statement below:

“This morning we learned that a staff member tested positive. We have temporarily closed our facility and are in communication with the league on the next steps.”

The Titans are scheduled to play the Buffalo Bills Tuesday night in Nashville. It's unclear at this time if the game will be pushed back once again.