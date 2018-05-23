It's been a rough week for former Bills guard Richie Incognito.

Incognito was released by the Buffalo Bills earlier this week and according to TMZ, he was involved in an altercation with another man at a Florida gym.

According to a TMZ article, Incognito allegedly threw a tennis ball at a victim and then threw a dumbbell as well.

Police were called and Incognito was taken away by police. It's unknown if he has been charged with anything at this time. TMZ also reports that Incognito was placed in an involuntary psychiatric hold to be evaluated, according to police.

The Bills announced Monday that they released Incognito from the reserve/retired list, allowing him to try to sign a new contract with another team.

The Bills placed Incognito on their reserve/retired list back in April, days after Incognito indicated he was "done" in a series of interviews and messages posted on his Twitter account. Incognito cited health concerns involving his liver and kidneys as the reasons to retire. He also expressed second thoughts over accepting a pay cut when restructuring the final year of his contract.

