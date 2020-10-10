Jets have no positive COVID-19 tests, game with Arizona on

The Jets posted a statement on social media Friday night.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — All New York Jets players and coaches have tested negative for COVID-19, and Sunday's game against Arizona will be played on time.

The Jets posted a statement on social media Friday night, hours after their training facility was closed due to a presumptive positive coronavirus test for one player.

The league has had 60 cases since testing began in which one player or staff member tested positive and there wasn't further transmission among the team.

By sending everyone home from the facility Friday morning, the Jets took the appropriate steps under the NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. And then the 100% negative tests were announced in the evening.