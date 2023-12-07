Chad Kelly is realizing his potential with the Toronto Arognauts

​Kelly has completed 50 of 75 passes for 751 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions this season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Very few have ever questioned Chad Kelly's potential.

It was the fact that he was his own worst enemy in terms of trouble off the field from high school, to college, to the NFL. But these days he's found a place to thrive.

Kelly is with the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL. After coming off the bench to lead them to a Grey Cup championship last year, he has established himself as the starting quarterback and has the Argos off to a 3-0 start this season, realizing much of that potential in the process.

Kelly has completed 50 of 75 passes for 751 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions this season.

"Just staying focused," Kelly told the media recently. "You eat, sleep, breathe football, things are going to come together. I thank the good Lord every single day. I'm in this position. I love all my teammates. I love all my coaches, the whole staff, we have a fantastic franchise right here in Toronto, and I'm excited to see where we're going."

Kelly is the nephew of Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, who was in attendance for the team's most recent win earlier this month.