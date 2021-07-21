Fond farewell from Jays to Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe connected back-to-back as the Boston Red Sox won a home run derby, beating Toronto 7-4 night in the Blue Jays’ final game at their temporary Buffalo home. In the middle of the third inning, Blue Jays players and coaches came out of the dugout to salute the fans at Sahlen Field. Kiké Hernández, Rafael Devers and Michael Chavis also connected for Boston. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer for Toronto. George Springer and Teoscar Hernández also homered for the Blue Jays. Toronto finished its residency in Buffalo with a 12-11 record this season.