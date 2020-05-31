Floyd Little diagnosed with cancer

DENVER — Pro Football Hall of Famer Floyd Little has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a former Syracuse Orange teammate who has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for treatment costs.

Pat Killorin created the Friends of Floyd page last Sunday to help raise money for costs associated with curing what he calls “a treatable but aggressive form of cancer.”

Little was a three-time All-American at Syracuse from 1964-66 and was selected sixth overall in the 1967 combined AFL-NFL draft by the Denver Broncos. He spent his entire nine-year career with the franchise and rushed for 6,323 yards and 43 touchdowns. In 1971 he led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,133 and yards from scrimmage with 1,388. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.