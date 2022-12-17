x
Florida Gulf Coast 71, St. Bonaventure 58

FGCU defeats St. Bonaventure Friday night to give the Bonnies their first home game.
Credit: AP
FILE - St. Bonaventure head coach Mark Schmidt reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball final game against Saint Louis in the Atlantic 10 men's tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2019, in New York. No. 23 St. Bonaventure is ranked for the first time in 50 years and returns five seniors -- all starters -- from the team which went 16-5 and lost to eight-seeded LSU in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last year. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

ST BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — FLORIDA GULF COAST (9-3)

Anderson 3-5 2-4 9, Weir 5-8 0-0 10, Bishop 2-4 0-0 4, Catto 1-4 1-2 3, Thompson 3-10 4-4 12, Johnston 7-13 4-5 22, Rivers 3-5 0-1 7, Miller 1-2 0-0 2, Vespe 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 26-54 11-17 71.

ST. BONAVENTURE (6-5)

Evans 1-4 1-2 4, Farell 1-8 0-0 3, Venning 5-13 5-6 15, Banks 6-11 3-5 18, Luc 4-10 0-0 10, Flowers 2-7 0-0 5, Rumpel 0-0 3-4 3, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Mellouk 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 12-17 58.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 8-25 (Johnston 4-8, Thompson 2-6, Rivers 1-1, Anderson 1-3, Bishop 0-1, Miller 0-1, Weir 0-2, Catto 0-3), St. Bonaventure 8-23 (Banks 3-6, Luc 2-6, Evans 1-2, Farell 1-4, Flowers 1-4, Mellouk 0-1). Fouled Out_Luc. Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 35 (Anderson, Catto 6), St. Bonaventure 26 (Farell 10). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 13 (Thompson 6), St. Bonaventure 11 (Farell, Venning, Luc, Flowers, Rumpel 2). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 15, St. Bonaventure 16. A_3,005 (5,480).

