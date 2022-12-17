Florida Gulf Coast 71, St. Bonaventure 58

ST BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — FLORIDA GULF COAST (9-3)
Anderson 3-5 2-4 9, Weir 5-8 0-0 10, Bishop 2-4 0-0 4, Catto 1-4 1-2 3, Thompson 3-10 4-4 12, Johnston 7-13 4-5 22, Rivers 3-5 0-1 7, Miller 1-2 0-0 2, Vespe 1-3 0-1 2. Totals 26-54 11-17 71.
ST. BONAVENTURE (6-5)
Evans 1-4 1-2 4, Farell 1-8 0-0 3, Venning 5-13 5-6 15, Banks 6-11 3-5 18, Luc 4-10 0-0 10, Flowers 2-7 0-0 5, Rumpel 0-0 3-4 3, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Mellouk 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 12-17 58.
Halftime_St. Bonaventure 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Florida Gulf Coast 8-25 (Johnston 4-8, Thompson 2-6, Rivers 1-1, Anderson 1-3, Bishop 0-1, Miller 0-1, Weir 0-2, Catto 0-3), St. Bonaventure 8-23 (Banks 3-6, Luc 2-6, Evans 1-2, Farell 1-4, Flowers 1-4, Mellouk 0-1). Fouled Out_Luc. Rebounds_Florida Gulf Coast 35 (Anderson, Catto 6), St. Bonaventure 26 (Farell 10). Assists_Florida Gulf Coast 13 (Thompson 6), St. Bonaventure 11 (Farell, Venning, Luc, Flowers, Rumpel 2). Total Fouls_Florida Gulf Coast 15, St. Bonaventure 16. A_3,005 (5,480).