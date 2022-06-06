Fitz: "Buffalo is at the top"

Former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick reflects on his years in Buffalo and in the NFL as he retires after 17 seasons.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nine teams.

17 years.

The term journeyman does it justice.

Ryan Fitzpatrick was with the Bills from 2009-2012 and says among many high points, those four years were the highest.

"It's such a special place. We've had some great moments in great cities that we've lived in but Buffalo is at the top."

"I think a fanbase that really understood me... and I think that for me being able to really appreciate the fanbase for four years. It was incredible."

It was a big motivation for Fitzpatrick's epic return to Orchard Park last season for the Bills' 47-17 wild card win over the New England Patriots... among the fans, shirtless in single-digit temperatures.

If Ryan Fitzpatrick has retired, this is our final #NFL memory of him.



Shirtless at a #Bills playoff game, the one where they blew out the Patriots in the perfect offensive performance.



Via (@teeforton)



Legend. pic.twitter.com/o09NQaYrKC — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) June 2, 2022

A return to where FitzMagic was born.

As he emerged from Harvard, not many envisioned that, but Fitzpatrick more than made the most of his talent and leadership ability.

"Nine teams it was definitely a journey. I was definitely well-traveled, but I tried to make the most out of every situation. My family tried to make the most out of every place."

The numbers reflect that.

Fitzpatrick threw for 34,990 yards, 223 touchdowns, and 169 interceptions over 17 years.

Fitzpatrick had arthroscopic surgery on an injured hip that he suffered last season, and says that he made the decision to retire six or seven weeks ago.

"This last year getting hurt in the hip in the first game this past season, kind of game me time to reflect as the season went on. Just with the severity of the injury, put things into perspective a little bit. It's just something I've been at peace with for a while."

Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!! #BillsMafia #fitzmagic pic.twitter.com/s7n4DsiLJ7 — Fred Jackson (@Fred22Jackson) June 2, 2022