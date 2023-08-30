Bisons game raises money for the Firefighter Arno Memorial Fund

The Buffalo Bisons will be offering fans tickets for their upcoming game for $12 to benefit the Firefighter Arno Memorial Fund.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons are giving fans the chance to get tickets to their game against the Norfolk Tides on September 23 for only $12 and to support a good cause.

All ticket proceeds will benefit the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation (FAM Foundation).

The nonprofit was created in memory of fallen firefighter Jason Arno to benefit WNY first responders, their families, and their quality of life. Their mission is to provide resources to first responders, whether that be financial support or anything else they may need.

This game will be the Bisons second to last regular season game of the year. Those looking to purchase tickets for the game can click here.

All Single-Game Tickets for our game on Saturday, September 23rd against the Norfolk Tides (4:05 p.m.) will be $12 each... Posted by Buffalo Bisons on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

To learn more visit www.milb.com/buffalo

After the 37-year-old Buffalo firefighter died back in March, his family and friends decided to start the FAM Foundation.

The FAM Foundation held its first public event over the weekend. The volleyball tournament on Sunday marked Arno's 38th birthday.

More than 500 people turned out for the event at Holiday's Sports Bar in West Seneca. Their goal for this event was to raise $50,000.

"Buffalo is truly an amazing city. Firefighters, police officers, friends and family came out and supported. We ended up having to expand because we sold out so quickly and now we're just here for a good time," said James Fierro Jr. as the event.