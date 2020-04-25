BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday is the third and final day of this year's NFL draft, the first draft done entirely virtually.

The Bills have the 22nd pick in the fourth round, that is pick 128 overall. With that pick the Bills selected wide receiver Gabriel Davis from the University of Central Florida. Davis played three years at UCF and decided to enter the draft before his senior year.

There's already been on big trade Saturday. The Redskins sent left tackle Trent Williams to San Francisco for a fifth round draft choice this year and a third rounder in next year's draft. Williams who made it clear he didn't want to play for Washington didn't play in any games for the Redskins in 2019.

RELATED: Bills Beane happy after two Friday draft picks

RELATED: Bills take Utah running back Zack Moss in 3rd round

RELATED: Bills take Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa with 2nd-round pick