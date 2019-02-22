BUFFALO, N.Y. — Its called Super Sunday but could be just as easily be called Championship Sunday. Three Federation hockey games will be played Sunday at the KeyBank Center.

Thursday morning in downtown Buffalo all six teams involved gathered at the KeyBank Center to promote the games.

Former Buffalo Sabres forward Pat Kaleta was the guest speaker. Kaleta shared his story of how he realized his dream of playing the NHL with the Sabres.

The action Sunday gets underway at 2:30 with St. Joe's playing St. Mary's. Two other games will follow.

The small school championship game is scheduled to start at 4:45 and the large school game between Orchard Park and Niagara Wheatfield is scheduled to get underway at 7-pm. Grand Island and West Seneca West will play for the small school championship.