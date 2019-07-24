Bills training camp is upon us once again with the first practice on Thursday, July 25. If you're heading to Rochester at all during that portion of camp, here's what you need to know:

There are only eight open practices at St. John Fisher College this year and they all start at 9:45 in the morning, with the exception of one afternoon practice.

Rochester portion of the schedule :

Thursday, July 25th - 9:45 a.m.

Friday, July 26th - 9:45 a.m. (Princess/Superhero Day)

*Saturday, July 27th - 9:45 a.m.

*Sunday, July 28th - 9:45 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31st - 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, August 1st - 9:45 a.m. (60th season celebration)

*Friday, August 2nd - 6:15 p.m. at New Era Field, "Return of the Blue & Red"

*Sunday, August 4th - 2:45 p.m. (Military appreciation day)

Tuesday, August 6th - 9:45 a.m. (last practice at St. John Fisher)

Thursday, August 8th - Bills vs. Colts - 7 p.m. (First preseason game)

The facilities open one hour before practice starts.

*Tickets are required for these practices

Tickets for St. John Fisher practices:

Ticketed practices will be mobile only and may include a small processing fee.

Tickets for The Return of the Blue & Red (practice at New Era Field), presented by Bud Light, are complimentary and mobile only.

Fans can visit any of the following distribution locations to pick up a voucher, containing a unique offer code that is redeemable for up to four (4) mobile tickets.

Tops Friendly Markets: 3507 Mt. Read Boulevard, Rochester, NY 14616

Tops Friendly Markets: 3980 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14226

7-Eleven: 1100 Southwestern Boulevard, West Seneca, NY 14224

Crosby’s: 9440 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031

Sunoco APlus: 8000 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

*Gates open at 5:15 p.m. and parking is complimentary. In the event of inclement weather, practice may be cancelled.

Shuttle information:

Pittsford Mendon High School, 472 Mendon Road, Pittsford

Pittsford Sutherland High School, 55 Sutherland Street, Pittsford

There will be a $1 charge for fans to ride the shuttle buses. All services are accessible.There is no parking at St. John Fisher College for practices open to the public.

July 25, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

July 26, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

July 27, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

July 28, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

July 30, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. (Play60 Ultimate Field Day - Closed to the public)

July 31, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Aug. 1, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Aug. 4, 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (Overflow lot: Barker Road Middle School, 75 Barker Road, Pittsford)

Aug. 6, 8:30 a.m.- 1 p.m.

NOTE: The last bus leaves campus for the parking lots approximately one hour after practice ends. When leaving, board buses at the same bus stop used for drop-off upon arrival. Practice on July 30 is Play60 Ultimate Field Day and will be closed to the public, but those attending the event will still need to park off site and be shuttled onto campus.

