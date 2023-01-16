Bills Mafia voice their opinions about the Bills' performance in Sunday's wild card game

The Bills' 34-31 win over the Dolphins was not the game fans were expecting nor the one Las Vegas oddsmakers had in mind.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While act two between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals is set for Sunday in Orchard Park, many Bills fans are still digesting the team's first playoff win against the Miami Dolphins.

The common thread: stress.

"It was an ugly win but we won," said Charles L. Davis.

"I'm feeling relieved that we won the game but nervous about what's to come with Cincinnati," added Greg Root.

The Bills' 34-31 win over the Dolphins was not the game fans were expecting nor the one Las Vegas oddsmakers had in mind. Buffalo was the +14 point favorite heading into Sunday's game.

Big plays by the Dolphins and mistakes by the Bills however meant the game ended up being a lot more than fans bargained for.

"I thought we were going to lose," said James Wachowiak.

"I'm still exhausted from that one," Michael Demarzio told 2 On Your Side Monday afternoon outside the Bills store in Orchard Park.

"There was way too much stress for me to watch the game, I was up and down, up and down," Demarzio said.

It was the effort needed to win Sunday's game that has other fans worried, although most remain optimistic about the Bills' chances of making it to the Super Bowl.

"I was chewing my nails but I knew we were going to take this," Michelle Radder said.

Joseph Kamp traveled from Florida to attend Sunday's game: "I'm a little worried that we only beat their third-string quarterback by three and a little nervous for the Bengals game."

"It was a little scary at times, definitely a little too much at times but I have faith in the team to get the job done," added Matt Piselli.

Only time will tell if the Bills can perform against the tougher #3 seed Bengals, who had their own close finish during Super Wild Card weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. at Highmark Stadium.

"I hope [the Bills] do more homework when they play next week when they play Cincinnati," Charles L. Davis said.

While the game will technically be the Bills and Bengals' second meeting of the season, the two teams have been on very different terms since Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest in Cincinnati.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked about that factor during his Monday press conference.

"I think these two teams, these two organizations will always be connected through that," Taylor said.

"The positivity that's come through it all, to see Damar getting healthy as time passes and to see where it's ended up I think there will always be a strong connection between these two organizations and that's a good thing."

And while Buffalo has appreciated the love and support sent their way, when the two teams meet they said it has to be "Bills By a Billion."

"It's going to be a tough one both teams I think are going to come out more emotional than usual for a game," said Michael Demarzio.

"I think they were wonderful for supporting us and helping our player and everything they've done," Kelly Piselli said.