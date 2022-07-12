Fans donating to Von's Vision after announcement that Von Miller is out for the season

Bills Mafia babes directed people to donate to Von's Vision, which is Miller's charitable foundation that helps provide low income students with glasses.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Within minutes of Von Miller's season-ending injury being announced the Bills Mafia was already stepping up to do what they always do, donate to a charity close to the affected player.

In a simple post, Bills Mafia babes directed people to donate to Von's Vision, Miller's charitable foundation that helps provide access to free eye exams and glasses to children in the Denver area.

You know what to do, Bills Mafia.

Von, we will see you back and ready to roll next season.🙏🏼❤️💙@VonsVision58 https://t.co/3LNWa3uoHD — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) December 7, 2022

The Bills Mafia tends to donate an amount equal to the player's jersey number, with Miller's being $40 some people are donating that amount while others are encouraging people to donate what they can.

Within an hour of the announcement of the injury, Miller took to Instagram to thank fans.