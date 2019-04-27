NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Canisius High School standout Qadree Ollison has realized his lifelong dream of getting a chance to play in the NFL.

Ollison was taken in the fifth round by the Atlanta Falcons. He was with family and friends when he heard his name called.

Ollison played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.

Ollison ran for 2,859 yards and 29 touchdowns on 529 carries during his career at Pitt. He also has some experience catching the ball out of the backfield. He posted 50 catches for 375 yards and three more scores.

At 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Ollison is considerably bigger than most of the other backs on Atlanta’s roster. He projects as the No. 3 option behind Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith.

