LEWISTON, N.Y. — The Porter Cup golf tournament tees off at the Niagara Falls Country Club on Wednesday morning. The Porter Cup is one of the top amateur tournaments in the world. It was first played in 1959.

There are no defending champions in the field this year.

Many consider Chun An Yu the favorite. But many don't know he actually goes by the name Kevin. He's from Taiwan and is currently a senior at Arizona State. This is the first time An Yu has played in the Porter Cup.

An Yu told Two On Your Side's Stu Boyar that many believing him to be the favorite does not add any pressure. He said "I'll do my best."

Another player considered to be a serious contender is Tyler Strafaci. This is his third Porter Cup. Stafaci is from Davie Florida and is a senior at Georgia Tech. Strafaci finished in a tie for second place last year.

"It's one of the best tournaments in the country. If you can win at this level you can win pretty much anywhere else," Stafaci said.

Roland Massimino returns for his third Porter Cup.

"Its the people who run the tournament," Massimino said. "They are all awesome. The members love the tournament being out here. They all come out and support and watch. You kind of get a feeling of being something bigger than yourself. Not every tournament is like that. This is one where you definitely feel like home coming back here."

Massimino is the grandson of the late Rollie Massimino who coached Villanova to the NCAA men's basketball championship over Georgetown in 1985. He has many great memories of his grandfather. He told 2 On Your Side, "No one thought they were going to win and they just wanted it more than anyone else."