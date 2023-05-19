Events scheduled for Buffalo marathon weekend

In additional to Sunday's marathon, there are plenty of activities for people to participate in.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Marathon weekend is May 26-28.

Race organizers say more than 6,000 athletes from 13 countries and 41 states are participating in this year's marathon.

In additional to Sunday's marathon, there are plenty of activities for people to participate in.

A weekend/summer kickoff party, which is open to everyone, will be held on Chippewa Street on Friday night (May 26) from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Strictly Hip will be performing and the night will end with a fireworks display at approximately 9:30 p.m.

A new, free Plogging event will be held Friday, May 26 at 5:30 p.m. starting near Chippewa Street. Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up litter to enhance the aesthetics of our city. Registration is required.

The Health and Wellness Expo will be held on May 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

The Shopper Chopper, a giant street-legal motorized shopping cart will also be making an appearance at the Friday night happy hour and will again lead the race.

And for you dog lovers, there are events for you too.

The Ruffalo Stampede is 1K course for people of all capabilities to run or walk with their dog. Afterwards, the BARk Crawl will celebrate local animal rescues and shelters and their pet foster heroes.

The Ruffalo Stampede takes place Saturday, May 27 at 12:30 p.m. It starts at 267 Pearl Street in Buffalo. The event is followed by the BARk Crawl, which goes to Buffalo Tap House, Soho, Rec Room, Sidelines and The Banshee Irish Pub.

The Buffalo Marathon will be held Sunday morning, beginning at 6:30 a.m.

The Buffalo Marathon Weekend Athlete Guide can be found on their website.