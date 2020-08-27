Kane calls on NHL to postpone Thursday playoff games

Members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance are asking the NHL to suspend playing its two second-round playoff games on Thursday in response to Jacob Blake being shot by police in Wisconsin. San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane announced the request on Twitter. He says postponing games would send “a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.” The NHL has faced criticism in allowing its playoff games to continue after several other leagues, starting with the NBA, postponed games or had players sit out on Wednesday night.