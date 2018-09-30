SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) - Europe's Ryder Cup winning streak on home soil continues.

The Europeans beat the U.S. team 17½-10½ to take back the cup they lost at Hazeltine in 2016. That's the most lopsided victory since consecutive 9-point wins by Europe in 2004 and 2006.

The Americans haven't won a Ryder Cup match in Europe since 1993.

Alex Noren closed out Europe's dominating win with a brilliant putt. The Swedish golfer rolled in a 40-foot birdie at the final hole to secure a 1-up victory over Bryson DeChambeau.

Sergio Garcia set a Ryder Cup record with his third victory at Le Golf National. Garcia's 2-and-1 triumph Sunday over American Rickie Fowler gave the Spaniard 25.5 points in his career, surpassing Nick Faldo's record of 25 points.

Garcia went 3-1 at this Ryder Cup, also pushing him past Arnold Palmer (23), Lee Westwood (23), Colin Montgomerie (23.5), Billy Casper (23.5) and Bernhard Langer (24).

Tiger Woods lost all four of his matches. Phil Mickelson lost both of his.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.