BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the Sabres win over the Blues Tuesday night captain Jack Eichel scored twice to bring his total for the season to twenty.

Eichel got the game winner in the second period when the Blues decided to stand around and watch him move from out from behind the net and simply fire a shot past goaltender Jake Allen.

Eichel's second goal was an empty netter. That is the 13th empty netter of his career which ties him with Gilbert Perrault for the most empty netters in franchise history.

If the Sabres captain can lead his team to a spot in the playoffs Eichel will no doubt get and deserve consideration for the Hart Trophy, given to the NHL's most valuable player. Stu Boyar shares his thoughts on the Sabres and Eichel's play this season.