BUFFALO, NY- A number key Sabres players did not practice with the team Friday at Harborcenter. Jack Eichel and Rasmus Ristolainen both sat out the session.

After practice head coach Phil Housley the team was taking a cautious approach to the bumps and bruises of the preseason. He said no one was seriously injured. Housley said "They've got some minor ailments, they're all day to day. Just precautionary. We're erring on the side of caution."

The coach said he wouldn't get into specifics about any of the injuries. Marco Scandella, Zach Bogosian, Johan Larsson and Connor Sheary all missed Thursday's practice.

The Sabres assigned five more players to Rochester ahead of their preseason finale. The five are goaltender Scott Wedgewood, defensemen Will Borgen and Taylor Fedun, and forwards Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson.

The Sabres wrap up the preseason Friday night against the Islanders in Oshawa. The Sabres have lost their last four preseason games.

Buffalo opens the regular season October 4th at home against the Boston Bruins.

