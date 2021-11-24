Edmunds a full go in practice as Bills prep for Saints

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - With things going from bad to worse, the Buffalo Bills don’t have much time to regroup ahead of their next game. In their eyes, that’s a good thing. Wiping the slate clean might be a good idea for the Bills, who have gone from an expected Super Bowl contender to a team in crisis in recent weeks. Buffalo (6-4) is coming off its worst performance of the season, a 41-15 loss to Indianapolis, and must quickly move on with a game against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night.
The Bills do appear to be getting healthier as Thursday's game approaches. Starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was able to practice in full on Tuesday after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury. Sean McDermott would not say definitively that Edmunds will play against New Orleans, but Tuesday's practice was a positive step. Receiver Cole Beasley (ribs) was also able to practice in full.
The Bills face the Saints at 8:20 Thursday night on WGRZ/NBC. Coverage includes a special edition of Sports Talk Live Buffalo at 7:30 on Channel 2.