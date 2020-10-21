Fitzpatrick "heartbroken" over QB decision in Miami

MIAMI (AP) - The Miami Dolphins’ transition to Tua Tagovailoa hasn't started the way coach Brian Flores intended. And deposed quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick says the surprising timing left him heartbroken. Flores says he regrets that most of his players found out about the change through social media rather than from him, and says benching Fitzpatrick was a difficult decision. Tagovailoa will make his first NFL start on Nov. 1 against the Rams after Miami’s bye this week. The Dolphins have won their past two games by a combined score of 67-17, and Fitzpatrick says he was shocked by the timing of his demotion.