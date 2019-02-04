BUFFALO, N.Y. — University at Buffalo senior guard Cierra Dillard was named honorable mention All-America by the Associated Press on Monday. Dillard and Central Michigan's Reyna Frost represented the Mid-American Conference on the list and Dillard joins Tiffany Bell and Kourtney Brown as the only three UB players ever honored as All-America selections.

The 2019 MAC Tournament MVP capped her brilliant career in the blue and white, leading the MAC and finishing second in the nation in scoring at 25.2 points per game, while also leading the country in free throws made (233) and attempted (287). The senior finished with 856 points on the season, setting the Mid-American Conference and UB single-season record. The 233 made free throws were also MAC and Buffalo single-season records. Dillard also set UB single-season records for scoring average (25.2), free throws attempted (287), field goals attempted (671) and three point field goals made and attempted (105-of-308).

The Rochester, NY native finished her Buffalo career with a scoring average of 20.6 points per game over two seasons, a new program record. Dillard amassed 2,205 career points across her stops with Massachusetts and the Bulls and currently ranks in the top five on the UB career records list in points (5th – 1,422), free throws made (3rd – 362), free throw percentage (3rd – 80.8), three point field goals made (4th – 190) and three point field goals attempted (4th - 554).

Dillard was also named to the All-MAC First Team and is one of four finalists for the Dawn Staley Award.