BUFFALO, N.Y. — The awards continue to roll in for University at Buffalo senior Cierra Dillard. Monday she was named espnW's National Player of the Week. Tuesday she was honored as the Mid-American Conference East player of the week.

Dillard is in her second and final season with the Bulls after transferring from Massachusetts. Dillard sat out a year after the transfer and was a big part of UB's historic run to the Sweet 16 last season.

UB graduated five seniors from that team but the Bulls haven't missed a beat. They are 10-4 heading into Wednesday night's home game against Ball State. The Bulls will look to go 3-1 in conference play.

Dillard has become a much more vocal leader. She's averaging just under 26 points per game as she hopes to lead the Bulls on another historic run this March.