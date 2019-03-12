BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sunday afternoon at New Era Field the Buffalo Bills have a huge game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens are riding an eight game winning streak that has put them in the top spot in the AFC. The Ravens are led by second year quarterback Lamar Jackson. He has thrown 25 touchdown passes and has only been intercepted five times. Jackson has rushed for just under one thousand yards. He could go over that mark Sunday against the Bills.

The Bills are coming off a dominant performance against Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.

The Sports Talk Live Buffalo breaks down the Bills Ravens game.

Sports Talk Live Buffalo airs every Monday night at 7:30 on WGRZ-TV. Channel Two sports director Adam Benigni hosts the shows with the Buffalo News Bills beat writers, Vic Carucci, Jay Skurski and Jason Wolf.

RELATED: Bills' Week 15 game with Steelers moved to prime time on Channel 2

RELATED: Josh Allen and Bills are hungry for playoffs after big win in Dallas

RELATED: Bills fans greet team at the airport after win