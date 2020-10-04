BUFFALO, N.Y. — Writing in the Player's Tribune wide receiver Stefon Diggs makes it absolutely clear how excited he is to join the Buffalo Bills.

Diggs wrote that he is excited to play with Bills quarterback Josh Allen. he writes about the play where Allen hurdled Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr to get the first down.

" It was late in the first quarter. Josh dropped back, then took off running up the middle. About 10 yards down the field, our defense closed in on him. And just when it looked like he was dead in the water, he leaped over one of our linebackers — I mean hurdled the guy. He flew like five yards through the air, and he got the first down.

You just don’t see a lot of quarterbacks do stuff like that.

I remember being on the sidelines thinking, O.K. … this guy’s got some moxie. He just had a ton of energy and played with so much passion. And anybody who knows me knows that I’m a passionate guy. I wear my heart on my sleeve and I give everything I got every time I step onto the field.

I could tell right away that Josh Allen was the same type of player.

So once I found out about the trade, I couldn’t wait to go to work with him."

Diggs wrote he believes the Bills are a team on the rise and ready to do special things.

"I can’t even tell you how excited I am for this new opportunity. I’m getting even more excited just writing about it. I mean, honestly, if you look at this Bills team — if you look at it RIGHT NOW, in 2020? I think it’s a team that’s ready to be great. I don’t know how anybody could look at this team, this roster, and the passion this team plays with and not be excited to be a part of it."

Diggs is always excited about the fans saying he's already had many of them hitting him up to get some wings on twitter, they're telling him all the best spots.

He wrote about other players like John Brown and closed out his article this way.

"I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I can’t wait to get there and help take this team to the next level. Hopefully, to the highest level.

Let’s get it, Buffalo."

It not only exciting to have a player like Stefon Diggs coming to the Bills, but to know just how excited he is to join a Bills team, he and so many others, clearly believe is on the rise.