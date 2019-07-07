BUFFALO, N.Y. — Die-hard soccer fans were watching the Women's World Cup championship game Sunday morning at Mes Que on Hertel Avenue.

The soccer bar hosted a big party for the crowd decked out in red, white, and blue who were all too happy to spend a couple of hours cheering on the world champs.

"The atmosphere is amazing," fan Adam Fenske said. "It's electric. Everybody in there is here for USA, so it's pretty impressive. And not a lot of things can take people out of their houses at 11 o'clock in the morning on a Sunday."

The fans were out celebrating in France as well, and watch parties all over America.

And there will be an even bigger one later this week in New York City, where there's going to be a ticker tape parade on Wednesday.

