NEW ORLEANS — Sunday, April 4 the New Orleans Saints announced that former kicker Tom Dempsey passed away from complications from the coronavirus. Dempsey was 73 years old.

He became an NFL legend for kicking what was then an NFL record 63 yard field goal. The record setting kick gave the Saints a 19-17 win over the Detroit Lions. Dempsey's kick remained the record until 2013 when Denver's Matt Prater connected on a 64 yard field goal.

Dempsey was born without toes in his right kicking foot. He wore a flat front shoe for kicking. He was also born without fingers on his right hand.

Dempsey kicked for the Saints, Rams, Eagles, Oilers and Bills. He spent the entire 1978 season with the Bills and part of the 1979 season with the Bills. That was his last season in the NFL.

Dempsey was also battling dementia and alzheimer's disease. Dempsey had been living in a New Orleans senior living center.

Dempsey's daughter Ashley said he along with his other problems he tested positive for the coronavirus in late March.

