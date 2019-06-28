BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres on Saturday will hold their annual French Connection 3-on-3 tournament that wraps up their annual development camp.

Camp opened Wednesday at HarborCenter. It's a ticketed event for season ticketholders.

Both first round draft choices, forward Dylan Cozens and defenseman Ryan Johnson, have displayed their talents along with many other young players hoping to play professional hockey.

There are so many players to watch, but one to keep an eye is forward Brett Murray. He is coming off a huge season in the USHL and has yet to determine his next step.