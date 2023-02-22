Loyer scores 27, helps Davidson knock off Saint Bonaventure 74-61

Led by Foster Loyer's 27 points, the Davidson Wildcats defeated the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies 74-61 on Wednesday night.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Foster Loyer's 27 points and handed out five assists and Davidson beat the Saint Bonaventure men's basketball team 74-61 on Wednesday night.

Sam Mennenga shot 9 for 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and scored 24 points for the Wildcats (13-14, 6-9 Atlantic 10 Conference).

The Bonnies (13-16, 7-9) were led by Moses Flowers, who posted 16 points. Daryl Banks III added 12 points for Saint Bonaventure. In addition, Chad Venning had nine points and three blocks.

Davidson took the lead with 18:34 left in the first half and never looked back. The Wildcats led 43-22 at intermission.

Both teams next play Sunday. Davidson visits Duquesne while Saint Bonaventure hosts Saint Joseph's (PA).

