BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres announced the dates for 2019s development camp on Monday. The camp features current Sabres prospects, which will include players taken in the NHL Entry Draft.

On ice sessions from Wednesday, June 26 to Friday, June 28 are free and open to the public.

Here's the schedule:

Wednesday, June 26:

1 to 2 p.m.

2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 27:

10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Friday, June 28:

10:15 to 11:15 a.m.

Noon to 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 29 the camp concludes with the French Connection Tournament. It begins at 10:45 a.m. and runs until 1:30 p.m.

The Sabres say all times are subject to change. Updates will be posted on their web page.