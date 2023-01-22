DaQuan Jones leads list of Bills inactives vs. Bengals

The Bills will be without defensive tackle DaQuan Jones against the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Playoff.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bengals are down three starters on the offensive line for this AFC Divisional Playoff against Buffalo, so the pass rush and play of the defensive front figures to be an area that Buffalo will have to exploit.

The Bills will be without defensive tackle DaQuan Jones who had been listed as questionable with a calf injury ahead of this game. Jones had 38 tackles and two sacks during the course of the regular season.

Fellow defensive tackle Jordan Phillips had also been listed as questionable with the shoulder injury he originally suffered in week 13 at New England. He is active against the Bengals.

