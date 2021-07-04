x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

Dahlin shines as Sabres top Devils 5-3

The Sabres now have points in five straight games.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt (37) celebrates his goal against the New Jersey Devils with defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEWARK, N.J. — Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored and set up the winning goal by Casey Mittelstadt as the Buffalo Sabres snapped a 10-game road winless streak with a 5-3 over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. 

Rasmus Asplund, Brandon Montour and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored for the Sabres, who snapped an 18-game winless streak last week. 

Linus Ullmark made 27 saves to beat the Devils for the fourth time this season. Damon Severson, Jesper Bratt and Pavel Zacha scored for New Jersey, which is 1-4-2 in its last seven games. Scott Wedgewood made 13 saves.

Related Articles