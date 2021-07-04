Dahlin shines as Sabres top Devils 5-3

The Sabres now have points in five straight games.

NEWARK, N.J. — Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored and set up the winning goal by Casey Mittelstadt as the Buffalo Sabres snapped a 10-game road winless streak with a 5-3 over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.

Rasmus Asplund, Brandon Montour and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored for the Sabres, who snapped an 18-game winless streak last week.