Dahlin shines as Sabres top Devils 5-3

NEWARK, N.J. — Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin scored and set up the winning goal by Casey Mittelstadt as the Buffalo Sabres snapped a 10-game road winless streak with a 5-3 over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
Rasmus Asplund, Brandon Montour and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored for the Sabres, who snapped an 18-game winless streak last week.
Linus Ullmark made 27 saves to beat the Devils for the fourth time this season. Damon Severson, Jesper Bratt and Pavel Zacha scored for New Jersey, which is 1-4-2 in its last seven games. Scott Wedgewood made 13 saves.