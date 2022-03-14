Daemen comes up short in regional final

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The incredible run has come to an end for the Daemen women's basketball team.
The Wildcats lost 67-65 to Pace in the NCAA Division II East Regional Finals Monday night.
Daemen surrendered a second-half but cut a four-point deficit to one in the final seconds. After fouling on the inbounds, the Wildcats trailed by two and couldn't get the ball upcourt off a missed free throw as time expired.
Katie Titus led Daemen with 27-points. Ivy Mickayla added 18 and Tiara Filbert 11 for the Wildcats who finish the season 22-5.