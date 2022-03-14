x
Daemen comes up short in regional final

The Damen women's basketball team lost to Pace 67-65 in the NCAA Division II Regional Finals Monday night.
Credit: Daemen College

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The incredible run has come to an end for the Daemen women's basketball team.  

The Wildcats lost 67-65 to Pace in the NCAA Division II East Regional Finals Monday night. 

Daemen surrendered a second-half but cut a four-point deficit to one in the final seconds.  After fouling on the inbounds, the Wildcats trailed by two and couldn't get the ball upcourt off a missed free throw as time expired. 

Katie Titus led Daemen with 27-points.  Ivy Mickayla added 18 and Tiara Filbert 11 for the Wildcats who finish the season 22-5. 

