Toronto Blue Jays to play home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo

Governor Cuomo said he spoke to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred Friday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Play ball!

After conversations with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and US Senator Chuck Schumer (NY-D) and Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, the Toronto Blue Jays will play their 2020 games in Buffalo at Sahlen Field.

The Blue Jays made the official announcement on social media.

"We are extremely grateful to have a home in Buffalo this season, thanks to the openness, creativity, and partnership of the Buffalo Bisons, Major League Baseball and Blue Jays staff, who have worked tirelessly to prepare us for games at Sahlen Field," said Mark Shaprio, President and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays. "This process has no doubt tested our team's resilience, but our players and staff refuse to make excuses- we are determined to take the field on Opening Day today, and for the coming months, with the same intensity and competitiveness that our fans expect."

Blue Jays To Stage Majority Of 2020 Home Games In Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/BxlV7cgieJ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 24, 2020

Governor Andrew Cuomo said earlier today in his press conference the Toronto Blue Jays were close to announcing plans to play their home games at Sahlen Field in Buffalo.

"Working with the department of health, we can keep people safe. If we can get Toronto playing here, that's great," Cuomo said. "It's good for Buffalo."

Asked why he was comfortable with the team playing in New York when Canada and other states have said no to the Blue Jays, Cuomo said, "the horse is out of the barn, if it's going to happen, I'd rather it happen here".