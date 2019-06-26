BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the day their schedule was released, the Buffalo Sabres were busy in other ways as well.

The team made qualifying offers to seven restricted free agents. The Sabres made the offers to forwards Remi Elie, Zemgus Girgensons, Johan Larsson, Evan Rodrigues, C.J. Smith, defenseman Jake McCabe and goaltender Linus Ullmark.

The Sabres' two first round draft picks got a tour of the Key Bank Center and met the team's support staff. They also met the media.

Dylan Cozens, taken with the seventh pick in the first round and Ryan Johnson taken with the last pick both know there are expectations that come with being a first round draft choice.

"I want to be the best I can be," Cozens said. "I want to prove them right that they were right to pick me so high and I just want to be the best that I can be and reach my full potential."

"Even if I went in the second round I'm still the same player," Johnson said. "So from now on its just putting in work and developing as a player and a person as well."

Both players said they had positive conversations with head coach Ralph Krueger.

Cozens and Johnson will both participate in the Sabres development camp, which begins Wednesday.