BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're now 15 days away from the start of Bills training camp that starts on July 25th at St. John Fisher College.

And since the day after the MLB All-Star game is the quietest day in sports and one where the ESPYS take center stage, we decided to put together our own award show.

2 on Your Side's Sports Director Adam Benigni and Heather Prusak give out preseason awards but based on what player or position needs to earn that award at the end of the year in order for the Bills to have a successful season.

The categories are Most Valuable Player, Most Improved, Unsung Hero and Breakthrough player. We give our players/position groups that need to fill these categories this season.