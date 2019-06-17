BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's not as much hype surrounding the draft for the Sabres this year like there was a year ago when they had the top pick and drafted Rasmus Dahlin.

It was well known what they were going to do and who they were going to pick. This year, there's more uncertainty as they have the seventh overall pick.

They need help at center and scoring in general as that's been an issue for a while with this team.

Here are some names to keep an eye on as we get closer to the draft.

2 on Your Side's JT Messinger brings us our "Countdown 2 the Draft prospect profiles".

U.S. National Team Development Program center, Trevor Zegras:

Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL) center, Dylan Cozens:

U.S. National Team Development Program right wing, Cole Caufield:

Saskatoon Blades (WHL) center - Kirby Dach:

The draft gets underway on Friday, June 21st with the first round in Vancouver.