BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Bills will be on the field for the first time in suburban Rochester on July 25th.

Quarterback Josh Allen will once again be the focal point. With a stronger supporting cast, including a complete overhaul of the offensive line, he should be under less pressure, and have the chance to answer the ultimate question he's faced since the Bills drafted him seventh overall last year.

Can he deliver the football accurately as a pocket passer?

WGRZ's Adam Bengni is joined by Vic Carcucci of the Buffalo News with opinion and analysis.