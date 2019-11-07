This training camp the Bills offense will have a whole different feel to for a number of reasons but one of the big factors this year compared to last is they have their starting quarterback.

There's no competition or question when it comes to the quarterbacks, Josh Allen is the established starter.

He won't have to compete for reps or time with the 1's this preseason. Now he knows where he stands and can focus on building chemistry and getting on the same page with the many new faces on that side of the ball.

And even though Allen has cemented his place on the depth chart, he still has things he needs to work on this preseason.

That's where we pick up our Countdown 2 Bills camp preview looking at what Allen has to do this season.